Korean drama kisses are special. They have evolved and all for the better. There are no dead kisses where the people performing just tough each other's lips and stay like that for 10 seconds. But today, they mean it when they kiss someone and thus making us watch them again and again. We have observed that a few things also happen when Kdrama characters kiss. The situation is more often a confession, a proposal, an accidental kiss, a realisation or just plain affection. In all these situations, one background works perfectly - Cherry Blossoms! The pink flowers that flank the roads or a park add softness and delicateness to a kiss. From Business Proposal to You're Beautiful, 5 Accidental Kisses In KDramas That Are Plain Absurd! (Watch Videos).

A few of them are our favourites too. We list down five of them which live rent-free in our heads.

1. Business Proposal

This is a very recent addition which isn't just a kiss scene but a proposal too.

2. Strong Woman Dobong Soon

Yet another proposal scene which ends in a kiss. We think that's how happily ever-after looks like

3. Tempted

These pretty flowers don't always bloom with a promise of a union. Sometimes it hints at a separation too. Woo Do Hwan and Joy's this tearful 'Good bye' really makes us weak.

3. When We Were Sleeping

If only we could dream about such beautiful cherry blossom kiss...

5. Goblin

Our favourite form of kiss is the one on the forehead which means the person cares a lot. Trust only our lovely Goblin Gong Yoo making our hearts flutter with peck on the forehead of Eun-tak, Kim Go-eun. Hyun Bin-Son Ye jin, Ji Chang Wook-Park Min Young: Five Kdrama Kisses That Are Just Too Hot To Handle (Watch Videos).

Kim Go-eun and Gong Yoo in Goblin: The Lonely God (Photo credit: Twitter)

One other aspect of these scenes are slow-motion. Being single has never been such a bad idea. We wish we had someone to try this at home. *Wink*

