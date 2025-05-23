Late South Korean actress Kim Sae Ron, most popular for her roles in Bloodhounds, The Man from Nowhere and The Villagers, died by suicide on February 16, 2025. While the authorities detected no foul play, the bereaved actress's family left everyone shocked that she was in a romantic relationship with Kim Soo Hyun. To make things worse, the family shared a series of evidence and claimed that Soo Hyun dated Sae Ron when she was underage from 2015 to 201. The Queen of Tears star later confirmed the dating allegations but claimed that they were together only after she turned the legal age. Since then, both sides, along with the involvement of third parties, have been throwing accusations at each other. Amid this, Kim Sae Ron's final film, Guitar Man, had a public screening in Korea on May 21, 2025, approximately three months after her tragic passing. Not Kim Soo Hyun but Kim Sae Ron Dated a Famous K-Pop Idol in 2018? New Report Raises Questions About Late Actress’ Family’s Claims.

When Is Kim Sae Ron’s Final Film ‘Guitar Man’ Releasing?

According to AllKpop, a screening for Kim Sae Ron's final acting venture, Guitar Man, was held at Lotte Cinema World Tower in Songpa-gu, Seoul. The family of the actress also received an invitation to the screening. However, Kim Sae Ron's mother didn't show up due to her bad health. Talking about the film, it follows the story of a guitarist (played by Lee Sun Jung) who seeks peace in music amid the hardships of life. Sae Ron plays Yoon Jin, a keyboardist and Sun Jung's love interest in the film.

Poster of Kim Sae Ron’s ‘Guitar Man’

Lee Sun Jung not only starred in Guitar Man but also did the screenwriting, production, and music composition for the film. Fans of the actress who wish to catch the vibrant screen presence of Kim Sae Ron one last time on the big screens can watch the movie in the theatres in South Korea on May 30, 2025.

Kim Sae Ron in ‘Guitar Man’:

‘Guitar Man’ Actor-Director Lee Sun Jae Opens Up on Kim Sae Ron’s Condition on Sets During Shoot

Guitar Man was Kim Sae Ron's first project following her highly sensationalised DUI case. Talking about her casting, Lee Sun Jae said, "We ended up having a conversation, and I was really struck by Kim Sae Ron's passion for the film. She had read the script thoroughly and had come prepared with ideas - she was actively engaged in the creative process. That really left an impression. I had concerns of course but I decided to sticky to my convictions," as reported in Koreaboo.

Talking about Kim Sae Ron's health condition during the movie's production, Sun Jae said, "She showed up looking exhausted, and her voice was really hoarse. She apologised and said she wanted to re-record her lines laterduring post production. I told her not to worry and justto do her best." ‘I Believe Our Effort Will Be Recognised’: Jo Bo Ah Finally Breaks Silence on ‘Knock Off’ Getting Postponed Amid Co-Star Kim Soo Hyun’s Dating Controversy With Kim Sae Ron.

On the other hand, Kim Soo Hyun, who is at the centre of the dating controversy, is facing massive backlash from everyone, leading to the postponement of his upcoming Disney+ show Knock Off. Despite the backlash, the actor has surprisingly continued to top the Star Power Rankings.

