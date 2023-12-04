BTS' Jin hits the big 31 today on December 4, 2023, and the ARMY is in full swing, celebrating the extraordinary day of their cherished Kim Seokjin. As an oldest member of BTS, Jin has not only graced the stage with his talent but has also left an indelible mark with his good looks, earning him the affectionate title of 'Worldwide Handsome.' Initially a self-proclaimed title, fans quickly adopted it, unanimously agreeing that Jin truly embodies the essence of global charm. BTS Says Goodbye to Their Jin ‘Hyung’ As He Leaves for the Military (View Pics).

As we mark his 31st year, let's honour Kim Seokjin – the revered gem of the BTS ARMY. We're counting the ways his facial and body features affirm that the term ‘Worldwide Handsome' suits him in every sense.

ARMY Celebrating Jin's Birthday

From facial symmetry, oval features, to a beautifully curved mouth, a Czech doll design team's analysis of 18,000 male faces from 58 countries crowned Jin as the champion. Even a plastic surgeon weighed in, confirming that Jin perfectly aligns with the 'golden ratio' of 1:1.618 – a true testament to his aesthetic appeal. BTS' Jin Flaunts '7' Tattoo in Hot Shirtless Photos on Instagram and ARMY Are Losing Their Collective Calm.

Jin's allure extends beyond mere facial features; his long eyes, nice eyelids, high nose bridge, and natural nose shape create a clean and masculine charm, earning him accolades from top-rated plastic surgeons. And let's not forget the irresistible factor – his sexy back with wide shoulders, leaving no room for denial; Jin is undeniably hot as hell!

The deep-coloured eyes that captivate us all also hold a secret: a people reader noted that deeper-coloured eyes correlate with charisma. With his deep brown eyes, Jin possesses an abundance of personal magnetism that goes beyond the superficial.

As we celebrate Jin's 31st birthday, it's clear he wears the crown of adorableness and 'Worldwide Handsome.' It's not just a BTS thing – even Non-BTS enthusiasts will find it hard to disagree! Wishing a jubilant Happy Birthday to BTS Jin aka Kim Seokjin, as he fulfils his military duties. Brace yourselves for his triumphant return next year – it's bound to be spectacular!

