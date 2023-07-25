Heartbeat, a Korean drama streaming on Amazon Prime, is making a few things pretty evident. Despite being a run-of-the-mill vampire-human love story, Heartbeat has managed to stray from the cliches. The vampire doesn't behave like a rich blood-sucking brat and the human is very rarely charmed by him. While Ok Taecyeon's vampirish turn is making us swoon a lot, it is Won Ji An's Joo In-hae that's taking us by surprise every day. Heartbeat: 5 Times Won Ji An Proves She Is Unlike A Korean Rom-Com Heroine.

Joo In-Hae is so relatable that we just can't get over her. She is the woman of today who understands there are bigger troubles in life than getting bitten by a vampire. Life sucks anyway, so why care about a blood-sucker! So we have compiled some one-liners by the woman which summarise our lives perfectly. Obsessing Over Taecyeon In Heartbeat? Here're 5 Korean Drama Actors As Vampires You Shouldn't Forget.

Life is expensive

The flip side of being alone

Fantasy is not reality

When all you want to do is scream!

Self-love is tough

"only those who have been in love know how to love. i've never been in love, so i have no love to give anyone. on top of that, i'm struggling to even love myself right now." this is so relatable in so many ways 🥹💔#Heartbeat #HeartbeatEp9 pic.twitter.com/CS1x4NECLZ — liy (@kimyoungdaes) July 24, 2023

Joo In Hae aka Won Ji An is so us that we can totally understand everything she feels and does. Life is tough to live in and she is doing her best to survive.

