Heartbeat is a romantic comedy of Korean Drama nature and yet it is defying a lot of common tropes. The vampire here, played by OK Tacyeon, is not rich and doesn't have an unquenchable lust for blood. His powers are restrained and he doesn't get his fans out at the sight of blood. So you don't have a 400-year-old vampire waking up to insane wealth and splurging extravagantly. It's good they at least retained the handsome vampire bit. But we would like to talk about the heroine played by Won Ji An here. She is unlike a lot of romantic comedy heroines here. Heartbeat: 5 Ok Taecyeon Scenes From The Amazon Prime Series That Are Hilarious.

We all are aware of what makes a true-blue heroine of a romantic Korean drama of the cheesy variety. She needs to be starkly opposite in personality and social status for her to be of any interest to the hero. But here, there's a marked departure and we are liking it tremendously.

Not overly cheerful

Kdrama heroines in the romantic genre are mostly supposed to be this very lively, chatty and warm person so that a cold and stifling hero can open up. Won Ji An as Joo In Hae is solemn, kind and yet intense. She doesn't giggle unnecessarily or eat profusely. She is the woman of today who has seen a lot in life. Yes, she is poor but she takes it in the way all of us will - be miserable.

A rational head

In Hae is intelligent and rational. She doesn't blindly believe in 'I will protect you' statements and is extremely analytical. Look at this scene and you will know why we say so.

The importance of this scene is that, now that Woo-hyeol knows a beating heart isn’t the only sign of love He might start to notice-understand a bit better what he feels for In-hae? & start falling for her? 👀✨#Heartbeat #가슴이뛴다 #TAECYEON #OkTaecyeon #옥택연 #2PM #WonJiAn pic.twitter.com/TCvADSRtzy — カルラBP (@KBrownsPark) July 17, 2023

Where's the Consent?

For many, it is really sweet and perhaps also hot that Taecyeon's Seon Woo‑hyeol kisses In-hae mid-air while saving her from getting crushed under a chandelier. But there's no consent behind the kiss and what followed makes us really proud. In Hae slaps him and even hits him for doing that. There are no awkward glances at each other or worse, falling in love after just a sudden kiss. King The Land: Im Yoon-ah and Lee Junho's Hot Kiss Is Getting A Lot Of Love Because Consent Is Sexy.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KDRAMA REELS ♡ (@dramaholiz)

Not charming enough

We have seen a lot of scenes where a hero gets closer to a heroine, their faces are inches away and the girl retreats and hits a dead end after she reaches a wall. That's supposed to be a moment but here In-hae often breaks this spell casting by Woo-Hyeol. She is today's woman who doesn't get swayed by archaic moments.

i knew it .. stunning, your eyes .. i'm talking about my reflection in your eyes lmaoo not one serious moment with them 😂 #Heartbeat #HeartbeatEp6pic.twitter.com/82hmNd4hpT — ً (@kdramamiss) July 11, 2023

She is a friend first!

No, we aren't saying she is friend-zoning Woo Hyeol. It's just having someone who understands the situation and looks out for you.

help help this ending was crazy Dosik is going to confuse Inhae's intentions when she just wanted to prevent him from seeing Woohyeol and well... Woohyeol helping Haewon in a very cool way 😭😭#Heartbeat #HeartbeatEp7pic.twitter.com/8WTdpL7wb8 — r o s e ✵ (@kdramasrose) July 17, 2023

Now don't get us wrong. We aren't saying we don't love those slightly annoying characters we have watched since 2015 but Won Ji An as Joo In Hae is class apart and we are truly glad.

