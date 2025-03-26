Kim Sae Ron and Kim Soo Hyun's dating controversy seems to be getting more complicated with each passing day, especially after the revelation about the late actress' former boyfriend's involvement in the case. Amid the wave of accusations, an unnamed man claiming to be the Bloodhounds actress' husband has broken his silence on their marriage. In a statement, the person denied the allegations of forcing Kim Sae Ron into marriage and also dismissed the claims that she was pregnant. Kim Sae Ron’s Close Friend Claims Actress’ Death Was Caused by Her Abusive Husband in Leaked Audio.

Kim Sae Ron’s Husband Breaks Silence

On Tuesday (March 25), Kim Sae Ron's husband stepped up and released a statement through Garosero Resaerch Institute. "Hello. This is the late Kim Sae Ron's husband. I wondered if it was right for me to step up because I was still in pain and unable to get of my own feelings. I wondered if I would be causing damage to Sae Ron and her bereaved. Although I carefully considered it a few times, there have been so many distorted facts that are being spread, thanks to a couple of forces. I made the judgment that sever slander of the deceased was happening and have written this statement in order to set the facts straight," he said in his statement as per Koreaboo.

Kim Sae Ron’s IG Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 김새론 (@ron_sae)

Kim Sae Ron’s Husband Claims She Was Never Pregnant

The statement revealed that Kim Sae Ron and her husband met in mid-to-late November 2024 through an acquaintance. However, despite knowing each other for a short time, they developed a strong attraction towards each other and legally married in America on January 12, 2025. He also denies claims that she was pregnant with his child and said, "It is completely not true that she was pregnant. Rumours of her pregnancy came around January 2025, but we first metin mid-to late November 2024."

He continued, "Things started getting serious around the end of November when she visited America. The timelines do not match up. Also, we were not thinking about children, so Kim Sae Ron was taking birth control pills. It is a severe form of humiliation of the late Kim Sae Ron to claim that she was threatened into marriage due to pregnancy, etc." He also revealed a copy of their marriage certificate confirming their marriage.

Kim Sae Ron’s Marriage Certificate

(Photo Credit: Koreaboo)

He also denied allegations of assaulting Kim Sae Ron and said, "The home I reside in the US is a quiet multi-family apartment with weak soundproofing, such that if an incident of assault were to occur, a report could be filed immediately from the downstairs. Moreover, assault in the US carries serious legal liability." Was Kim Sae Ron Married to a Korean-American Man and Pregnant Before Her Death? YouTuber Lee Jin Ho Makes Shocking Claims.

He concluded by urging YouTuber Lee Jin Ho to stop spreading false information about the late Kim Sae Ron.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 26, 2025 09:46 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).