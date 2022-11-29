The entertainment industry in India can take a leaf out of Korean casting agents' books to know who to get for what role. It's unbelievable how they get it right in almost every kdrama series. A classic example is Kim Kang Hoon in Reborn Rich as Song Joongki's younger version. The child actor is so good in his role that many feel he is doing a better job at being Joongki than the actor himself. While many are surprised at his ability to enact such intense scenes, we feel he was always made for great stuff. We can prove it to you with these 5 Kdramas that Kang Hoon is a part of. Reborn Rich OTT Release: Here's Where You Can Watch Song Joongki's Revenge Reincarnation Series Online.

Mouse

Kang Hoon played young Jae-hoon who is suspected to be a psychopath killer. This young actor portrayed the character with chilling finesse. The scene where he just stares at stepdad indifferently while the latter is bleeding still gives us the creeps. Such a young actor with so much intensity!

When the Camellia Blooms

This anyway is a lovely Korean drama to watch that stays far away from cliches. Kim Kang Hoon as Gong Yo-jin's son here is simply adorable. The way he stands up and protects his single mother is stuff we don't get to see on screen.

Racket Boys

Kim Kang Hoon truly is a troublemaker in Racket Boys. Being the youngest in the team, he was uninhibited and at times, unruly but his love for his fellow badminton mates is simply adorable.

Mr Sunshine

Kang Hoon played the younger self of Choi Yu-jin's character and owned the first episode. It was melancholic and sad and this little boy made every moment count. Kim Tae Ri To Reportedly Star in New Webtoon Based Drama ‘Jung Nyeon’.

Children of Nobody

This is a Kdrama series that does something to your belief system and your understanding of being a child. Kim Kang Hoon nails his character and has to be seen to be believed.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 29, 2022 09:21 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).