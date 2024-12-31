New Delhi, December 31: Apple is reportedly planning to introduce an advanced version of its Magic Mouse. The new feature is expected to make the Apple Magic Mouse smarter and user-friendly to enhance its productivity and accessibility for users. The development could change the way Apple users interact with their devices.

As per reports, Apple is looking to enhance its Magic Mouse by making it smarter in the future. The company reportedly plans to introduce voice recognition technology, which would enable users to control their devices using voice commands. As per a blog post of yeux1122, Apple's design team has been developing prototype versions of the new Magic Mouse in recent months. Top 5 Apple Products Coming in 2025: iPhone SE 4, HomePad Smart Display, iPad 11 and More; Check Expected Specifications and Features.

The upcoming Apple Magic Mouse is expected to include several innovative features. Reports suggest that the new Magic Mouse could support Apple's Siri voice assistant. It may allow users to perform tasks such as opening apps, adjusting system settings, and more without the use of the keyboard. The new Magic Mouse may enhance its current multi-touch capabilities. It may introduce advanced gesture controls and hand movement recognition, and it might even include a touch screen for a new experience.

Apple is reportedly considering to relocate the USB-C charging port of the Magic Mouse from its current position at the bottom to a more convenient location. The change would enable users to continue using the mouse while it is charging for convenience. iPhone SE 4 Price Leaked Before Launch in 2025, Suggesting Apple’s Compact and Budget-Friendly Smartphone Will Cost More: Report.

According to the reports, Apple users may have to wait until 2026 to see the new Magic Mouse. The report suggests that it could be launched alongside the OLED MacBook Pro in 2026. The redesign of the Apple Magic Mouse may reportedly focus on improving ergonomics. The current flat profile may be modified to adopt an improved shape, which could enhance user comfort.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 31, 2024 03:40 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).