Call it falling for toxicity or being a sucker for enemies to lovers trope, Nam Soon (Lee Yoo Mi) and Ryu Shi-oh's (Byeon Woo-seok) closeness in Strong Girl Nam Soon gives us butterflies. And Shi-oh's the villain -the kingpin of a drug racket. In fact, it's Gang Hee-shik (Ong Seong -Wu) who is the male lead and yet we just can't stop shipping the forbidden chemistry between Nam Soon and Shi-oh. Turns out we aren't the only ones either! Strong Girl Nam Soon: 5 Things The Strong Woman Do Bong Soon Sequel Lacks Compared to The OG.

What is it that draws us to these two who aren't meant to be? We will go for the chemistry... it's quite hot! But fans are taking a slightly strange route of Nam Soon fixing Shi-oh. Now it's not her job to fix anybody, yes she can be a positive influence in his life but she is not a rehab. Anyway, we have pieced together five instances where Shi-oh and Nam Soon's chemistry made us yell 'get together already'. Reply 1988's Lee Hyeri and Ryu Jun Yeol Part Ways After Seven Years of Dating.

When he feels something he never cared for...

“when it comes to love or friendship, I'm still new to both. those werent options for me in the life I've led. but when I'm with you, friendship and love pique my interest.”#StrongGirlNamSoon #StrongGirlNamSoonEp12 pic.twitter.com/O6P8xfPfvd — ✰ (@wooseokfiles) November 12, 2023

The casual help

Like stop this was too cute ! Shioh fixing her bag and coat??🙉 I'm so irritated with this story ! #StrongGirlNamSoon pic.twitter.com/CG7lVEIMgg — b (@dreamydramas) November 13, 2023

Being open to her

Si Oh really likes Nam Soon. He keeps wanting to do things for her. Nam Soon keeps rejecting. It's all right.😅 He's developing feelings, while she's just investigating him. I can't wait for him to realize that she's Nam Soon.🤯😆#StrongGirlNamsoon #StrongGirlNamsoonEp12 pic.twitter.com/jS1WEkmWvP — Austin🤗 (@K_DramaClips) November 12, 2023

That chilling yet hot confession

Aw he really fell for herr. It's gonna be hard to watch his heart get broken...#StrongGirlNamSoonEp11 pic.twitter.com/NBBkpun77j — ✶gio✶ (@destineforces) November 11, 2023

When she sees light in all his darkness

ok but I do think it would be a nice twist if ryu sio in the end can be redeemed especially knowing about his past and his convo with namsoon. #StrongGirlNamSoonEp10 pic.twitter.com/ZUAX5ukoyl — ✶gio✶ (@destineforces) November 6, 2023

Now in Ong Seong Wu's defense, that guy is a genuinely good actor. He showed caliber in episode 11 when he took on everyone for his captain. It's just that the writers have gone with such a slow-burn romance between Nam Soon and Hishik that it's yet to make an impact.

