Awards nights in South Korea continue to celebrate the brightest stars in entertainment, and The FUNdex Awards 2024, held on December 19, was no exception. Byeon Woo-Seok of Lovely Runner and the hit drama Queen of Tears took home the grand prizes at the event. The FUNdex Awards, recognise outstanding TV and OTT programmes and performers. This year, the awards considered 105 original Korean dramas and 424 non-drama shows, including entertainment, current affairs, and educational content. Performers were chosen from a pool of 2,779 actors in TV and OTT dramas, as well as 14,883 individuals in non-drama shows. Byeon Woo-seok emerged as a major winner, taking home two accolades: the grand prize in the performer category and Best Actor in a TV Drama for his role in Lovely Runner. Seoul International Drama Awards 2024 Winners: Kim Seo-Hyun’s ‘Queen of Tears’ and Han Hyo Joo’s ‘Moving’ Bag Trophies, ‘Lovely Runner’ Stars Byeon Woo Seok and Kim Hye Yoon Snag Asia Star Awards.

Best Actor Award Winners

The FUNdex Awards 2024

Grand Prize - “Queen of Tears” (tvN)

Best of TV Drama - “Queen of Tears” (tvN)

Best of OTT Original Drama - “A Killer Paradox” (Netflix)

Best of Steady TV Show - “I am SOLO” (ENA-SBS Plus)

Best of Seasonal/Mini TV Show - “Love Siblings” (JTBC, Wavve)

Best of Music/Dance TV Show - “The King of Active Singers” (MBN)

Best TV Program of Current Affairs - Unanswered Questions (SBS)

Best TV Program of Culture/Information - The Story of the Day When the Tail Was Bitten (SBS)

Best of OTT Original Show - Culinary Class Wars (Netflix)

The FUNdex Awards 2024

Grand Prize - Byeon Woo-seok, “Lovely Runner” (tvN)

Best Actor of TV Drama - Byeon Woo-seok, “Lovely Runner” (tvN)

Best Actress of TV Drama - Kim Ji-won, “Queen of Tears” (tvN)

Best Actor of OTT Original Drama - Lee Min-ho, “Pachinko” season 2 (Apple TV+)

Best Actress of OTT Original Drama - Jang Da-ah, “Pyramid Game” (TVING)

Best Supporting Actor of TV Drama - Shin Ye-eun, “Jeongnyeon: The Star Is Born” (tvN)

Best Supporting Actor of OTT Original Drama - Jung Eun-chae, “Pachinko” season 2 (Apple TV+)

Best Player of Steady TV Show - Ryu Soo-young, “Stars' Top Recipe at Fun-Staurant” (KBS2)

Best Player of Seasonal/Mini TV Show - Park Jae-hyung, “Love Siblings” (JTBC, Wavve)

Best Player of TV Music/Dance Show - Jeon Yu-jin, “The King of Active Singers” (MBN)

Best Player of OTT Original Show - Paik Jongwon, “Culinary Class Wars” (Netflix)

