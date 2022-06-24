Get ready to witness Wooga Squad In The Soop, a South Korean reality series. What do you call a group of five handsome young boys who cherish each other's company? Well, it sounds like the Wooga Squad thing. The group of oppas the 'Wooga Squad' is a popular celebrity friend circle consisting of Korean actors and singers. The Wooga Squad have BTS' V aka Kim Taehyung, Park Hyung Sik of ZE: A, indie artist Peakboy aka Kwon Sung-hwan, K-drama sensation Park Seo Joon and Parasite movie actor Choi Woo Shik. In an interview, Kim Taehyung revealed that "Wooga" is a shortened version of the phrase," Woori-ga gajok-inga?" which translates to "Are we family?" That's the reason why the five members of the boy treat each other like family. The composition of the well-known faces and their adorable moments have made them everybody's favourite. BTS’ V Aka Kim Taehyung & Choi Woo-Shik Chill Out Together! See How the Duo Enjoy Their Day Out Ahead of the Wooga Squad’s ‘In the Soop’ Spin-Off! (Check Out Pics).
Wooga Squad Boys Are So Much Alive In Virtues
In the Soop featuring V's wooga squad 🤍 pic.twitter.com/rHW5pWt2Bv
— ◡̈ (@taebokkiii) June 14, 2022
But how did these charming and talented lads find each other? K-drama star Park Seo Joon, the leader of the friendship circle, stated it all. Reportedly, Park met Park Hyung-sik and BTS' V on the set of Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth. The trio used to hang out outside of work, and Park's longtime buddies Peakboy and Parasite co-star Choi Woo Shik eventually joined the group. After which the so-formed Wooga Squad gradually took the social media world by storm. Let's take a glance at each of them individually and what role they play in the gang.
1. Park Seo Joon, The Squad Leader
View this post on Instagram
2. V Aka Kim Taehyung, Maknae Of Wooga Squad
View this post on Instagram
3. Park Hyung-Sik, The Ultimate Multihyphenate
View this post on Instagram
4. Choi Woo Shik, The Blockbuster Magnet
View this post on Instagram
5. Peakboy, The Indie Musician
View this post on Instagram
It was also reported that fans spotted V wearing a bracelet specifically for Wooga Squad. The bracelet company was on the brink of closure when it was given a second chance and prospered. Wooga Squad is a fitting name for a group whose members treat each other as brothers.
(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 24, 2022 01:46 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).