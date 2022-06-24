Get ready to witness Wooga Squad In The Soop, a South Korean reality series. What do you call a group of five handsome young boys who cherish each other's company? Well, it sounds like the Wooga Squad thing. The group of oppas the 'Wooga Squad' is a popular celebrity friend circle consisting of Korean actors and singers. The Wooga Squad have BTS' V aka Kim Taehyung, Park Hyung Sik of ZE: A, indie artist Peakboy aka Kwon Sung-hwan, K-drama sensation Park Seo Joon and Parasite movie actor Choi Woo Shik. In an interview, Kim Taehyung revealed that "Wooga" is a shortened version of the phrase," Woori-ga gajok-inga?" which translates to "Are we family?" That's the reason why the five members of the boy treat each other like family. The composition of the well-known faces and their adorable moments have made them everybody's favourite. BTS’ V Aka Kim Taehyung & Choi Woo-Shik Chill Out Together! See How the Duo Enjoy Their Day Out Ahead of the Wooga Squad’s ‘In the Soop’ Spin-Off! (Check Out Pics).

Wooga Squad Boys Are So Much Alive In Virtues

In the Soop featuring V's wooga squad 🤍 pic.twitter.com/rHW5pWt2Bv — ◡̈ (@taebokkiii) June 14, 2022

But how did these charming and talented lads find each other? K-drama star Park Seo Joon, the leader of the friendship circle, stated it all. Reportedly, Park met Park Hyung-sik and BTS' V on the set of Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth. The trio used to hang out outside of work, and Park's longtime buddies Peakboy and Parasite co-star Choi Woo Shik eventually joined the group. After which the so-formed Wooga Squad gradually took the social media world by storm. Let's take a glance at each of them individually and what role they play in the gang.

1. Park Seo Joon, The Squad Leader

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 박서준 (@bn_sj2013)

2. V Aka Kim Taehyung, Maknae Of Wooga Squad

View this post on Instagram A post shared by V (@thv)

3. Park Hyung-Sik, The Ultimate Multihyphenate

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 박형식 / PARKHYUNGSIK (@phs1116)

4. Choi Woo Shik, The Blockbuster Magnet

View this post on Instagram A post shared by CHOIWOOSHIK (@dntlrdl)

5. Peakboy, The Indie Musician

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Peakboy (@realpeakboy)

It was also reported that fans spotted V wearing a bracelet specifically for Wooga Squad. The bracelet company was on the brink of closure when it was given a second chance and prospered. Wooga Squad is a fitting name for a group whose members treat each other as brothers.

