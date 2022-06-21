BTS' V and Korean actor Choi Woo-shik enjoy their day out together before the Wooga Squad 'In the Soop' spin-off that will take place next month. The duo could be spotted bonding over golf, drinks and gave some major mirror selfie goals to the ARMY. Believed to have stepped out in Seoul, the duo had a chill time together. BTS' V aka Kim Taehyung shared the delightful pictures through his Instagram stories and we're in awe of them completely! BTS Members Delight ARMY As Their Throwback Yoga Video Surfaces Online on This Big Day! (Watch Video)

Check Out Pics of BTS’ V Aka Kim Taehyung & Choi Woo-Shik's Day Out Together:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)