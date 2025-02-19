Yoo Ah In, whose real name is Uhm Hong Sik, was released from jail on February 18, 2025, after serving five months in prison in drug case. The South Korean actor, known for his role in Hellbound, was dropped from the series’ second season following the scandal. The 39-year-old actor had begun serving his sentence in September 2024 after being convicted by the Seoul Central District Court for the habitual use of medical propofol and other drugs. In addition to his jail term, he was fined 2 million won and ordered to forfeit 1.45 million won. However, the Seoul High Court ruled in his appeal trial that his sentence would be suspended for two years, though the fine and forfeiture remain in place. Actor Yoo Ah In Questioned for 90 Minutes by Yongsan Police Over Same-Sex Sexual Assault Allegations Amid Propofol Drug Case.

Yoo Ah In Drug Case

Yoo Ah In was first indicted in October 2023 after investigations revealed he had habitually used medical propofol and other drugs 181 times between September 2020 and March 2022 at multiple hospitals across Seoul. Regarding the reason for suspending Yoo’s jail term, the court statement read: “We took into account his lack of a criminal history for similar offences and the fact that he has not received criminal penalties beyond the fine as favourable factors,” reports The Straits Times. The statement also mentioned, “It appears that Yoo committed the offense despite the risks of excessive drug use as he struggled with depression. He has vowed not to re-offend and has spent over five months in detention.” Yoo Ah In Attacked Outside Court in Seoul; Korean Star Loses Cool After Man Throws Coffee at Him (Watch Viral Video).

Yoo Ah In’s drug case significantly impacted his career, with major projects being postponed or cancelled. His high-profile roles in films and TV series were put on hold, and he lost brand endorsements due to the controversy.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 19, 2025 08:48 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).