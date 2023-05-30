The kdrama world is not devoid of its own controversies and scandals. As much as we are stoked by their content, the industry does get embroiled in feuds which earn it an ugly name. Yes, that's like any other entertainment industry. The month of May also saw its fair share of controversies and we are here to discuss five of them here. Kim Seon-ho, Soo Ye-Ji, Ji-Soo: Five Kdrama Actors Who Courted Shocking Controversies.

Black Knight plagiarism case

The recently release Korean drama Black Knight found itself in a soup when the drama was accused of being a lift-off of Death Standing, a video game. Netflix squashed the allegations saying, "Black Knight is based on author Lee Yoon Kyun’s 2016 webtoon of the same name."

Bo Ra! Deborah concentration camp dialogue

In the recently concluded kdrama Bo Ra! Deborah, Yoo In Na's comment about prisoners of the Auschwitz concentration camp focusing on their looks despite inhuman conditions earned the ire of the public. Later, the writers apologised for the mistake.

Song Duk Ho sentenced to prison

Song Duk Ho, who has been part of hit kdramas like Hospital Playlist, Taxi Driver and more, has been sentenced to one-year imprisonment for violating Military Service act. As per Soompi, the actor was earlier accused of procuring fake diagnosis of epileptic symptoms.

Yoo Ah in drug scandal

Yoo Ah In is in the eye of the storm as he is tried for the illegal possession of recreational drugs. Yoo Ah in was produced before the court last Wednesday. He was seen outside the premises with his hands tied in a blue cloth. Variety reported Yoo Ah In speaking to the media saying, "I will cooperate faithfully in the remaining processes and reveal all that I can. I regret [using drugs]. I don’t think it is a decision I can make [on whether he should be arrested]. I respect the court’s decision and am thankful." Yoo Ah In’s Agency to Take Legal Action Regarding Fake Claims About Zolpidem and Going to Itaewon Club Every Week.

Kim tae-ri 'Free-labour' issue

Kim Tae-ri had put up on his V-log requesting her fans to help her with subtitles in their languages so that she can reach more of her international fans. This didn't sit pretty with many netizens who called her out for asking 'free labour". Later her agency and the actress apologised for the comment.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 30, 2023 09:11 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).