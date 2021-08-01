Telugu actress Lakshmi Manchu is enjoying every moment of hosting the Telugu cookery show Aha Bhojanambu. A foodie herself, she says there have been days when she has just gone out of her way to taste a delicacy. "I love food and don't have any favourites. I love Thai, Vietnamese, Chinese, Italian. I like my big meals. I love travelling for food. Lakshmi Manchu’s Energetic Dance on Thalapathy Vijay’s ‘Vaathi Coming’ in a Saree Goes Viral (Watch Video).

I have sometimes just travelled for food and come back. So, the foodie in me just loves different flavours, tastes and method. Though I am still getting accustomed to the French cuisine," Lakshmi tells IANS. The eight-part series comes with an interesting twist. Lakshmi invites a celebrity guest, who has to cook with whatever ingredients are provided to them on the show. Lakshmi Manchu: Our Fear of COVID-19 Pandemic Gets Instilled in Our Children.

Talking about hosting a cookery show, Lakshmi says: "My daughter (Nirvana) and I are big fans of cooking shows. I love watching 'Australian Top Chef' and other cooking shows. Being able to host a show with a twist to our regular foods is very exciting. To be able to do it with my peers is even more fun," she says. The series is currently streaming on a Telugu OTT platform.

