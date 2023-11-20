A films' success is not based on reviews and hence, the best bet is to allow the two aspects to go their own way, superstar Mammootty said here on Monday. He was reacting to the present impasse in the film industry over reviewing Malayalam films. "A film's success is not based on reviews and the best is to allow the reviews and the cinema go their own way," said Mammootty. Mammootty Birthday Special: From Oru Vadakkan Veeragatha to Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam, 5 Best Films of Malayalam Cinema’s Megastar That Are Must Watch!

The superstar was interacting with the media ahead of the release of his upcoming film Kaathal. "The film-goers watch a film of their choice without being influenced," he said, adding that film "review" is different from "roasting".

His statement comes a few weeks after the Kerala High Court directed the state police chief to have a closer look at the vested interests playing truant especially in the social media when new films are released and the Ernakulam Central Police last month registered the first case on this and charged nine persons.

Those charged include social media giant's Facebook, YouTube and seven others and the police has begun its probe into this. The Ernakulam Central Police registered the FIR based on a complaint by film director Ubaini Ebrahim after he found that the social media was flooded with negative reviews of his recently released Malayalam film Rahel Makan Kora, Incidentally, the High Court in October acting on a petition filed by Mubeen Rauf, the director of the film Aromalinte Adyathe Pranayam said that he believed his film got a negative impact due to the alleged foul play by vloggers and sought action.

