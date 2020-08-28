Masaba Masaba is the latest offering from Netflix India where real-life mother-daughter duo Neena and Masaba Gupta play versions of themselves. The show revolves around the world of fashion and films as we get a peek into the life of Masaba- the designer and also the daughter. Like all mother-daughter relationships, reel and real, Neena Gupta and Masaba's equation on the show is perfectly spiced with love, misunderstandings, arguments and a lot of laughter. The duo in real life too is known to be one of the coolest combos. Both women are headstrong, ambitious and highly inspiring and that is exactly what this show celebrates. Masaba Masaba Review: Masaba Gupta, Neena Gupta, Some Fashion and Lots of Drama - It Can't Get Better than This.

While Netflix's Masaba Masaba is receiving a lot of love from the audiences already given that many can mirror their relationships with their mothers in this one, we take a look at what makes these ladies so amazing off-screen. If you happen to take a look at both Neena Gupta and Masaba Gupta's Instagram pictures, you'll realise how fashionable and fabulous this mother-daughter duo is. As we gear up to see them light up our screens with their act, here's looking their cute Instagram moments. Masaba Masaba Does Not Only Celebrate Neena & Masaba’s Mother-Daughter Bond but Also Highlights Their Flaws and Insecurities, Says Director Sonam Nair.

Picture Perfect, Frameworthy Scenes!

Masaba's Childhood Picture With Her Gorgeous Mom!

Look Upto Your Mother With As Much Respect as Young Masaba Does!

What Chilling Scenes for Every Mother-Daughter Should Look Like...

Six-Yards of Elegance and Grace:

When the Mother-Daughter Twin in Black!

Neena Gupta and Masaba Gupta's are all set to stun us with their web show now and we bet you can't wait for it. The series now streaming on Netflix India. The six-episode series also stars Neil Bhoopalam, Rytasha Rathore and Satyadeep Mishra in supporting roles.

