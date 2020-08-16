Director Sonam Nair says her upcoming show, Masaba Masaba, not only celebrate achievements of the mother-daughter duo of Neena Gupta and Masaba, but also spotlights their flaws and insecurities. In the scripted series "Masaba Masaba", Masaba and Neena Gupta will play their fictionalised versions. "Masaba and Neena Gupta are my kind of women -- confident, hardworking, sassy, and, most importantly, brave. We rarely see women in all their complexities on screen, and this was a chance to show them as they really are, including not just their strengths and achievements, but also their flaws, insecurities and messes," said Nair, who is also co-writer of the show. Masaba Masaba Trailer: Get Ready To Witness Fashion Designer Masaba Gupta’s Bittersweet Life From August 28 On Netflix (Watch Video)

"(The objective was) To show that perhaps famous people are also just people after all. At the end of the day, they also stalk their exes, and suck in their stomachs before walking into a room, and lie to their bosses! I'm just waiting patiently (okay, very impatiently) for the series to launch," she added. The show also stars Neil Bhoopalam, Rytasha Rathore, Smaran Sahu and Satyadeep Mishra. Masaba Masaba Teaser: Masaba Gupta’s Netflix Series’ Trailer To Release On August 14 (Watch Video)

"As the producer and creator of this series, I am genuinely excited to bring this first-of-a-kind concept for viewers. Masaba and Neenaji are inspiring women with a story to tell. It is the perfect recipe of fun, wit, inspiration, and emotion, all rolled into one. This series gave us a chance to experiment with a new format of fiction which is based on the real-life moments of a celebrity," said producer Ashvini Yardi. The show will launch on Netflix on August 28.

