Meem Se Mohabbat (मीम से मोहब्बत in Hindi) has left fans at the edge of their seats this week. The popular Pakistani TV show, which has built a strong following for itself, ended at a cliffhanger that left fans yearning for more. After weeks of suspense building, Roshi (played by Dananeer Mobeen) finally realises that she has actually accepted the marriage proposal from the miscreant who harassed her at her previous workplace - Shariq. Meem Se Mohabbat Episode 24 followed the lead couple’s journey as Ahad Raza Mir’s Talha finally breaking up with Sabeeka, while Roshi gets engaged with Shariq and finally ends with Roshi discovering the grave error she has made. Fans are eager to see where the story leads from here. And Meem Se Mohabbat Episode 25 promo gives us a fair glimpse into this. 'Meem Se Mohabbat' Episode 24 Written Update: Talha and Sabeeka's Engagement Called OFF Again, Roshi Finally Realises She Is Marrying Shariq!

The promo begins with a completely dejected and depressed Roshi, struggling to get out of bed, even as her entire family excitedly prepares for her wedding. Meanwhile, at Talha’s residence, Abid uncle has a conversation with Talha enquiring about Sabeeka’s visit. Talha is quick to tell his father that they both have decided to part ways for good and are not getting married. We see a glimpse of a relieved smile on Abid uncle’s face on hearing this news.

Meanwhile, at the Suleman residence, Roshi’s mother enquires about her sad state. She nudges her to confide in her and tell her if something is wrong. However, Roshi refuses to share her burden and is seen dodging her questions instead. Knowing Roshi’s feisty personality, fans are uncertain about her silently accepting the schemes of Shariq. However, the teaser gives us no glimpse of any plans that Roshi has made to get out of this mess.

Watch 'Meem Se Mohabbat' Episode 25 Promo Video:

While various future sneak peeks have shown us that Roshi and Talha do get married, and we have also seen Talha attending Roshi’s wedding – the turn of events which lead to it are yet to be uncovered. However, one thing is clear - the upcoming episodes of Meem Se Mohabbat are sure to be all the more encapsulating and fans cannot wait to experience it all.

