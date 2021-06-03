Yes you read that correctly, an artificial intelligence / bot will be performing live on June of 2021. Earlier this year Rolling Stone reported in Hear How AI Software Wrote a ‘New’ Nirvana Song chronicling how AI software was used to create a new Nirvana song by analyzing chord progressions, lyric structure and chorus content .

After a quick internet search, it seems that Friend of the Future’s performance will be the first time in history that an AI will do a live musical performance.

The creators of Friend of the Future, inheritance AI, made headlines in 2020 when the company proposed making digital replicas of humans for $1M. Our request for comment was declined but we were able to find this information on inheritance’s Chief Designers Twitter.