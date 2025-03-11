Mumbai, March 11: Mumbaikars will be soon, “Knock, knock knocking on (musical) heaven’s door” as the legendary American hard rock band Guns N’ Roses is coming to India. The band will perform in the city on May 17, 2025 at Mahalaxmi Racecourse. This marks the legendary rock band’s return to the country after over 12 years. The gig is a part of the band’s 2025 tour. The band’s legendary guitarist Slash, took to his Instagram, and notified his followers of the band’s gig in India.

Sharing the creative, he wrote, “We’re comin’ to India! This is going to be special. May 17, Mumbai. Pre-sales are coming soon (sic)”. Guns N' Roses was formed in Los Angeles, California, in 1985, as the result of a merger between local bands L.A. Guns and Hollywood Rose. Guns N’ Roses Announces Mumbai Concert: Rock Legends Return to India After 12 Years – Ticket Details, Dates and Venue Revealed!.

Guns N’ Roses Announce Mumbai Concert for May 2025

The Guns N’ Roses 2025 India Tour is produced and promoted by BookMyShow Live in partnership with Live Nation, the global producers of the tour. Anil Makhija, COO, Live Entertainment & Venues, BookMyShow, said in a statement, “At BookMyShow Live, we’ve always been passionate about bringing world-class entertainment to Indian audiences and putting India on the global entertainment map. Growing up, Guns N’ Roses was a huge part of my musical journey as well. The band defined an era of rock that continues to inspire generations”. Coldplay Ahmedabad Concert: Chris Martin Dedicates Heartfelt Song to Jasprit Bumrah, Calls Him ‘Best Bowler’ (Watch Video).

He added, “Having the chance to bring these legends back to India is a surreal and proud moment for BookMyShow Live. Their music has shattered barriers, brought fans together across generations and left an unforgettable mark on rock history. We can’t wait for Indian fans to experience their electrifying performance live in Mumbai”.

Guns N' Roses 2025 India Tour is presented by Kotak Mahindra Bank. The ticket sale will go live on March 19, 2025 at 4 PM IST on BookMyShow.

