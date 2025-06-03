National Egg Day, celebrated on June 3 each year, recognises the incredible versatility and nutritional value of eggs. Packed with high-quality protein, essential vitamins, and minerals, eggs are a staple in diets across the world. From breakfast favourites like omelettes and boiled eggs to their role in baking and gourmet cuisine, eggs are a kitchen essential that bring both taste and health benefits to the table. As we celebrate National Egg Day 2025 on June 3, we bring you some fun egg songs that will help you to eggs-press your love for the nutritious food. Egg-Ceptional Puns That Are Quite Hilarious If You Can Take a Yolk.

National Egg Day also highlights the importance of egg farmers and the agricultural industry that ensures a steady supply of this nutritious food. Many use the occasion to promote healthy eating, share recipes, or learn more about sustainable egg production. Whether scrambled, poached, or sunny-side up, National Egg Day is the perfect time to crack open your creativity and celebrate one of nature’s most wholesome superfoods. As you observe National Egg Day 2025, here are the fun songs dedicated to eggs. Indian Egg Recipes: Ways To Eat Eggs for Breakfast, Lunch or Dinner!

1. 'Eggman,' Beastie Boys

A playful and chaotic track that uses egg imagery as a metaphor. Known for its funky beat and surreal lyrics, it’s a cult favourite among fans.

Watch Video of 'Eggman' Song:

2. 'I Love Eggs,' Rhett and Link

A humorous and catchy song celebrating eggs in all forms—scrambled, fried, boiled. It’s light-hearted and perfect for an egg-themed day.

Watch Video of 'I Love Eggs' Song:

3. 'Egg,' Mr. Bungle

An experimental rock song with abstract lyrics, blending odd sounds and surrealism. It's quirky, just like eggs can be in the culinary world.

Watch Video of 'Egg' Song:

4. 'The Egg,' Shakira (from the Zootopia soundtrack)

An upbeat and metaphorical track where the egg symbolizes new beginnings and hope. Featured in the animated film, it’s both meaningful and fun.

Watch Video of 'The Egg' Song:

5. 'Eggs and Sausage,' Tom Waits

A jazzy, atmospheric track painting a picture of a late-night diner. While it’s not just about eggs, they’re the star of this comfort-food anthem.

Watch Video of 'Eggs and Sausage' Song:

Eggs may seem simple, but they’ve inspired creativity far beyond the kitchen—from fun songs and quirky lyrics to cultural traditions and everyday meals. National Egg Day is the perfect excuse to enjoy their versatility, whether through delicious recipes or music that cracks a smile. So, whether you sing about them or savour them, eggs deserve their moment in the spotlight!

