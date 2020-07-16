Netflix India has surprised its fans with a line up for 17 originals. As streaming platforms are the new 'theatres' during the lockdown, fans are eagerly waiting for the newer content. After teasing fans for a while, they finally released the promo of the originals, revealing glimpses and titles. However, what fans categorically noticed is the absence of South entertainment shows and films from this long list. In fact, some of them even complained that there is no regional content in any language at all! Netflix India Announces 17 Original Projects Including Janhvi Kapoor's 'The Kargil Girl', Sanjay Dutt's 'Torbaaz' And It's Time To Store Some Popcorn at Home! (Watch Video).

The projects look promising but the list did not have place for a single regional project and that has miffed major chunk of fans. The shows that have been announced are majorly in Hindi language. The fans pointed out that the name is 'Netflix India' and not 'Netflix Hindi' and that they should have taken other Indian languages into the consideration as well.

Disappointed Fan Says

Nice, that looks like an interesting list, but @NetflixIndia how is that there is not even a single show/movie from South India in this list ? do u think India is only Hindi ? do u even know South India has four film industries which produces over 400 films a year. Disappointed!! — Deepak Gowda (@DeepakCG) July 16, 2020

On Language

Change the name to Netflix Hindi..not netflix india 😬😬 — Maheshkajay (@maheshkajay) July 16, 2020

More...

Change ur account handle to Netflix Hindi — Sarfaraz Ahmed (@Sarfa13Ahmed) July 16, 2020

Some Suggestion

Make some shows and movies in South Indian languages too!! Even high rated movies and highly grossed movies are from south india only. — K@rthik (@karthikpugazh97) July 16, 2020

Demand For Other Regional Languages

Try to drop some regional language contents too!! Otherwise you’ll remain as Netflix Hindi! 😝 — visakh Omanakuttan (@ar_visakh) July 16, 2020

Regional Audience Miffed

Nothing in store for the regional audience? Very disappointing. — Varun Yeggina (@Yeggina) July 16, 2020

Speaking of the list, it includes: Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, Torbaaz, Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare, Raat Akeli Hai, Ludo, Class of '83, Ginny Weds Sunny, A Suitable Boy, Mismatched, AK Vs AK, Serious Men, Tribhanga, Kaali Khuhi, Bombay Rose, Bhaag Beanie Bhaag, Bombay Begums and Masaba Masaba. While some of the fans are excited for their favourite star's project, many of them expected the streaming platform to level up with its list. It can also be noted that the streaming platforms like Netflix helped pan-India viewers to watch some of the brilliant regional films and thus projects apart from Hindi were expected by fans. What is your take?

