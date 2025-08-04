Los Angeles, August: Tom Holland's 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' is officially swinging back to the screens. The actor recently took to Instagram to confirm that shooting for the film has begun. Tom Holland shared pictures of himself dressed in the brand new Spidey suit in the BTS moments. He could be seen discussing a sequence with the team while standing on top of what appears to be military-like machinery with a stunt wire attached to his body.

"Spider-Man Brand New Day 1," the actor wrote in the caption. Fans couldn't hold back their excitement as many took to the comment section and cheered for the latest development. Some even expressed curiosity about Holland's new costume. The makers recently dropped the first-look glimpse of the superhero suit, with a visible raised black webbing against a bright red-and-blue cover. Shortly after, Tom Holland gave fans a clearer look at his Spider-Man costume. "We ready?" he said in the teaser video as he seems to be on the sets of the film, sporting a more classic Spider-Man ensemble that resembled those of Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield. ‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’: Actor Mark Ruffalo in Talks to Reprise the Incredible Hulk in ‘Spider-Man 4’.

'Brand New Day' marks the fourth instalment in the MCU's Spider-Man franchise, featuring Tom Holland in the titular role. His journey as Peter Parker began with 2017's 'Spider-Man: Homecoming' and then moved forward with 'Far From Home' and 'No Way Home'. The last film saw Peter Parker's secret identity being revealed to the world when the young hero had to make Benedict Cumberbatch's Doctor Strange erase his memories. Fast forward to 'Brand New Day', the film will be based on the same storyline. Plot details have been kept under wraps. ‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’: Marvel Teases Tom Holland’s Comic-Inspired Black Webbed Suit (Watch Video).

‘Are You Ready?’

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tom Holland (@tomholland2013)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tom Holland (@tomholland2013)

Coming to the cast, Holland will be joined by Zendaya and Jacob Batalon alongside the latest addition of Mark Ruffalo's Bruce Banner aka the Hulk and Jon Bernthal as the Punisher, reported Variety. The 'Stranger Things' star Sadie Sink has also joined the cast. 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' will release on July 31, 2026.

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)