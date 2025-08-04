Romance is back in trend in Hollywood and as we swoon over Celine Song’s Materialists, nostalgically visit Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy and fall a little in love with Simone Ashley in Picture This, Netflix is bringing us a series of new romance movies that are bound to have you excited. The most recent in this list is the Sofia Carson and Corey Mylchreest starrer - My Oxford Year. With a classic premise of an American stuck in England, that is reminiscent of a cult classic First Daughter, My Oxford Year is sure to be a story full of excitement, surprises and a whole lot of “not so serious” romance. Here’s five things about My Oxford Year released on August 1, that are bound to peak your interest in the movie! ‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’: Marvel Teases Tom Holland’s Comic-Inspired Black Webbed Suit.

1. The Forbidden Romance Trope

Forbidden romance has been all the trend in recent years. The strong chemistry, set against the clear conflict of crossing a line and the drama that comes along is a key reason that My Oxford Year is creating all the chatter. While various student-teacher romances have come and gone, this particular movie offers it in the prestigious and aspirational Oxford set up and is already brimming with possibilities. ‘A Quiet Place III’ Release Date: John Krasinski Confirms Franchise’s Return With Much-Awaited 3rd Installment.

2. Corey Mylchreest’s impeccable acting

The key ingredient that makes any romance believable is the actors and their conviction to the story. We already know and love Corey Mylchreest as the young King George in Netflix’s Queen Charlotte and his love confession has consistently been ranked as the best one in the Bridgerton series. The ease with which he portrays the fear and vulnerability of a mad man in love has touched all our hearts and he is sure to ace as this swoony but secretive professor in My Oxford Year.

3. Sofia Carlson - Netflix Romance Queen

Sofia Carlson has proved time and again that she can bring you the most uniquely addictive movies to watch. Whether it was the 2022 sensation - Purple Hearts, or possibly the best Christmas movie of 2024 - Carry On, there are movies that seem cliched but end up entertaining you in one way or another. And the trailer of My Oxford Year already promises this possibility.

4. The Adaptation Promise

Book adaptations have been all the sensation in recent years. The fact that this 2018 Julia Whelan book comes with its own fanbase that are eagerly waiting to watch this world come to life is sure to add to the excitement surrounding this movie.

5. The American English Chemistry

There are few things in life that will always be entertaining. Watching an American try to settle into a new country and its culture and heritage is always one of them. It is the reason we love Emily in Paris and also an important part of why XO Kitty became such a sensation. And watching Sofia Carlson try to adapt to the English way of life is sure to be a titillating experience.

Watch ‘My Oxford Year’ Trailer:

We hope that all these reasons have you excited for My Oxford Year as well. Directed by Iain Morris and written by Allison Burnett and Melissa Osborne, My Oxford Year is currently streaming on Netflix!

