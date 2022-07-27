Model and reality show participant Nirusha Ravi has lodged a complaint with the Kamakshipalya police about the miscreants stealing her pet dog, police said on Wednesday. Her video of requesting the dog lifters to feed her pet "as it is blind" has gone viral on social media. Twinkle Khanna's Pet Dog Not Letting Her Exercise, Watch Video.

Nirusha Ravi has raised the Shih Tzu breed pet, named 'Twinkle', for eight years at her residence in Telecom Layout in Bengaluru's Sunkadakatte. Ravi submitted CCTV footage of the miscreants taking away her pet from the front of her residence to the police. "I have been making appeals, contacting my friends over the disappearance of my pet dog. It has been with me for 8 years. I have live footage of miscreants lifting away the pet dog," she said. Varun Dhawan Sets Major 'friendship Goals' with His Pet Dog.

Here's The Instagram Story:

Nirusha Ravi Instagram Story

Check It Out:

Model and reality show participant #NirushaRavi has lodged a complaint with the #Kamakshipalya police about the miscreants stealing her pet dog, police said. Her video of requesting the dog lifters to feed her pet "as it is blind" has gone viral on social media. pic.twitter.com/A128wZ4DLR — IANS (@ians_india) July 27, 2022

"The registration number of the vehicle and the miscreants' identity is not clear. Please help me to find my pet. "She (pet) has multiple health issues. Though it looks small, it is an 8 years old pet dog. It is blind and it has to be fed by my mother. Those who lifted my dog, you know the address of the residence, please return it to us," she appealed. The police have taken up further investigation.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 27, 2022 01:59 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).