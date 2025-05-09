Mumbai, May 9: Actress Ayesha Jhulka, who was raised in an Army family, has said that she is proud of her father, Wing Commander Inder Kumar Jhulka, and expressed her gratitude to the unwavering courage of the Indian Armed Forces. Ayesha took to Instagram, where she shared a monochrome picture of her father on duty and wrote: “Proud of my Dad Our Armed Forces - Brave at heart, they stand so tall, Guarding borders, answering the call. In every storm, they never sway, Our heroes in olive, night and day.”

Escalation followed India's launch of Operation Sindoor -- a series of focused and precise strikes on nine terror camps located in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (PoK) — in response to the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam that killed 26 people. Born in Srinagar, Ayesha, she is the daughter of Wing Commander Inder Kumar, is a retired Air Force officer. Her mother Sneh Jhulka, is a costume designer who has worked in films such as Dalaal and Vishwavidhata. ‘Jai Hind!’: Shraddha Kapoor, Kangana Ranaut, Anupam Kher, Vir Das and Other Celebrities Salute the Armed Forces Amid India-Pakistan Conflict (See Posts).

In a career spanning over three decades, Ayesha she has worked in over 60 films, which includes films such as “Kurbaan”, “Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar”, “Khiladi”, “Dalaal”, “Balmaa”, “Waqt Hamara Hai”, “Rang”, Sangram, Jai Kishen, Masoom and Hote Hote Pyar Ho Gaya. After a hiatus, she went onto work in films like - Socha Na Tha, Umrao Jaan, Ada... A Way of Life and Genius. In 2022, she made her web debut with Hush Hush and has since appeared in Happy Family: Conditions Apply. Operation Sindoor: Audio Launch of Kamal Haasan's Film 'Thug Life' Postponed, Actor Releases Statement – Check Post.

Her latest work includes “Celebrity MasterChef” , a spin-off of the series MasterChef India – Hindi, featuring celebrity contestants. Ranveer Brar and Vikas Khanna reprised their roles as judges from the original series, while Farah Khan joined as the first ever host on the MasterChef India – Hindi, also being the co-judge. The first season was won by Gaurav Khanna, with Nikki Tamboli finishing second, and Tejasswi Prakash placing third. Ayesha was eliminated on the fourth week of the show.

