Tollywood Megastar and actor Ram Charan's father, Chiranjeevi was among the first to react to the historic moment when the song "Naatu Naatu" from RRR clinched the Oscar in the Best Original Song category. Taking to his social media almost immediately after the magic moment of the announcement in Los Angeles, Chiranjeevi tweeted, "#Oscars would have still been a dream for India but for One Man’s vision, courage & conviction @ssrajamouli !" India at Oscars 2023: RRR Song ‘Naatu Naatu’ Wins in Best Original Song Category, Creates History by Becoming the First Indian Track To Win the Academy Award.

Chiranjeevi on Naatu Naatu Win

#Oscars would have still been a dream for India but for One Man’s vision, courage & conviction @ssrajamouli ! 🫡🫡👏👏 A Billion 🇮🇳 Hearts filled with Pride & Gratitude ! Kudos to every member of the Brilliant Team of @RRRMovie@DVVmovies #Oscars95 — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) March 13, 2023

"A Billion Hearts filled with Pride & Gratitude ! Kudos to every member of the Brilliant Team of @RRRMovie". Chiranjeevi's son Ram Charan who plays one of the two leads in the Rajamouli-helmed epic, featured in the song which became a global sensation with its infectious beat, and breathtaking choreography.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 13, 2023 09:59 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).