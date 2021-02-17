On Tuesday (Feb 16), when BJP leader Dr Anirban Ganguly met Bengali actor Prosenjit Chatterjee, it created quite a stir on the micro-blogging site. Many speculated that the star might be joining the saffron party ahead of the upcoming Assembly polls in West Bengal. The political leader had shared a few pictures of him and the artist mentioning that two had a very insightful conversation. However, now the Bengali icon has dismissed reports on entering politics. Prosenjit Chatterjee Birthday Special: Not Salman Khan But This Bengali Superstar Was The First Choice For Maine Pyar Kiya!

Prosenjit took to Twitter and in a series of Tweet expressed that it's part of the Bengali culture to greet and welcome guests and he had no political agenda in meeting the Bharatiya Janata Party leader. Chatterjee also added that he is very much focused on what he knows best, which is acting. Well, this sets the record straight.

Prosenjit Chatterjee:

There is no political inclination nor agenda apart from meeting and greeting Dr. Ganguly. I stay focused on what I know best-Acting. — Prosenjit Chatterjee (@prosenjitbumba) February 17, 2021

In an interaction with India Today, Dr Anirban Ganguly cited the reason to meet Prosenjit. He said, "I wanted to meet Prosenjit as I was extremely happy to see how he received Prime Minister Modi on Netaji's birthday. Wanted to show my gratitude to him for that gesture. Prosenjit is a cultural icon with a phenomenal following in all sections of society."

Earlier to this, the Bengali star was all over the news after a portrait of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose was unveiled by the President at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. As many had claimed that the portrait did not look like Bose, but resembled Prosenjit Chatterjee who played the freedom fighter in Gumnami (2019). Stay tuned!

