Rakul Preet Singh Shares a Pic from College Days and Her Transformation Will Leave You Amazed!

Rakul Preet Singh (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Rakul Preet Singh is one of the popular actresses down south, majorly known for her works in the Telugu and Tamil film industries. Rakul made her acting debut in 2009 and in 2014 she made her Bollywood debut. Some of the Hindi film done by her include Yaariyan, Aiyaary and De De Pyaar De. Rakul has a huge fan base and they eagerly wait for her to share a glimpse of her off screen life as well on social media platforms. Rakul who has 13.7m followers on Instagram, left them amazed with a throwback picture. Rakul Preet Singh Reveals How Coronavirus Lockdown Affected the Shooting Schedules of all her Upcoming Releases.

In the wake of coronavirus outbreak, films have been delayed and production work have been stalled. During these days of lockdown, we have seen celebs sharing intriguing pics and videos of them getting involved in productive activities. Even Rakul Preet Singh had shared some intriguing posts, but her latest one has turned out to be fans’ favourite. She has shared a picture from her college days in which she can be seen posing with her girl gang. One would be surprised to see this sweet, simple girl’s transformation into a bombshell. The caption of the pic reads, ‘Throwback to when we were 20!’ In this pic, Rakul is seen dressed in a white floral printed outfit, left her curly hair open and is all smiles with her gal pals. Rakul Preet Singh Shoots An Ad Amidst Coronavirus Outbreak Before Switching To Self-Quarantine (View Pics).

Major Throwback Moment – Rakul With Her Girl Gang

Rakul Preet Singh (Photo Credits: Instagram)

On the work front, Rakul Preet Singh has some amazing projects lined up. She will be seen in the movie Attack along with John Abraham and Jacqueline Fernandez in the lead roles. She is also playing a key role in Kamal Haasan starrer Indian 2. She has two more projects in her kitty, Thank God and Ayalaan.