Rapper Cardi B is planning to write a song about her struggle of not having a driver's license. "I'm not mad anymore cause I ate the fries .Im just mad at McDonald's for doing that .I was finna throw that s*** on the wall," Cardi wrote on Twitter. Cardi B Apologises for Her Goddess Durga Look From Reebok’s Shoot, Says ‘Did Not Mean to Offend Anyone’s Culture’

"Just like that girl wrote a song about getting her drivers license Imma write a song about the struggle of not having a drivers license.I really wanted my McDonald's at 4am last night instead of today but I couldn't so I felt asleep hungry," she added. A fan pointed out that she is a "millionaire" and it would have been easy for to make it happen. Cardi B’s Husband Offset Goes to Instagram Live to Show Beverly Hills Cops Arrested Him While Driving Past Trump Rally – (Watch Video)

Cardi replied: "Yea but I'm not going to call my driver at 4am like " hey are you sleep ? Yea I bet you are,anyways can you get up and get me a cheeseburger from McDonald's? [crying emoji] and the Set was knocked out! So I had no choice but to eat air." Despite not having a licence, Cardi previously drove a car to shoot an episode of "Carpool Karaoke" with James Corden.

