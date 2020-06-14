RIP Sushant Singh Rajput: Keerthy Suresh, Dulquer Salmaan and Other South Celebs Shocked to Hear About The Bollywood Actor’s Demise, Offer Condolence On Twitter

Sushant Singh Rajput was one of the most versatile actors of Bollywood. The actor, aged 34, was reportedly found hanging at his Bandra residence today early morning. As per a report in EurAsian, some of his friends were also seen at the actor’s residence when his body was found. Sushant’s suicide news has left everyone devastated. South celebs such as Keerthy Suresh, Nivin Pauly, Dulquer Salmaan and many others have offered condolence on Twitter. Sushant Singh Rajput, Aged 34, Commits Suicide; Twitterati Shocked To Hear About The Death Of Bollywood Actor.

Reports suggest that Sushant Singh Rajput was suffering from clinical depression. The late actor’s friends revealed to Aaj Tak that it was due to depression the actor decided to end his life. No suicide note has been found yet. Malayalam film industry actor Dulquer Salmaan wrote, “Absolutely heartbroken by this news. Not someone I met or knew personally but this really hits you in the gut. So talented and so young. RIP #SushantSinghRajput”. Sushant Singh Rajput Passes Away: Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Anupam Kher and Other Celebs Express Deep Shock (Read Tweets).

Dulquer Salmaan

Absolutely heartbroken by this news. Not someone I met or knew personally but this really hits you in the gut. So talented and so young. RIP #SushantSinghRajput — dulquer salmaan (@dulQuer) June 14, 2020

Nivin Pauly

Sad and shocked to hear this! You left us so soon Sushant! We will miss you! pic.twitter.com/HGBU6cPbA0 — Nivin Pauly (@NivinOfficial) June 14, 2020

Keerthy Suresh

Shocking and speechless! Unbelievable that this young talent is no more! Gone way too soon! Rest in peace.#SushantSinghRajput pic.twitter.com/W3AZXUvoIY — Keerthy Suresh (@KeerthyOfficial) June 14, 2020

Hansika Motwani

Loss of words ,shocked to hear about #SushantSinghRajput . Gone to soon 💔may his soul rest in peace . — Hansika (@ihansika) June 14, 2020

Manju Warrier

Kajal Aggarwal

SHOCKING and deeply disturbing. Heartfelt Condolences to Sushants family and friends😕 hope he finds peace on the other side. #ripsushantsinghrajput — Kajal Aggarwal (@MsKajalAggarwal) June 14, 2020

Raashi Khanna

Too shocked to even respond! Depression is a self created cage & suicide is really not the solution.. 😔Please surround yourself with your loved ones & speak up! Mental health is so much more important than anything else! Please take care! R.I.P #SushantSinghRajput 😔 — Raashi (@RaashiKhanna) June 14, 2020

Mahesh Babu

Shocked beyond words to learn about #SushanthSinghRajput's untimely demise. A powerhouse of talent... Too young to go... May his soul find peace and light. My deepest condolences and strength to the family to cope with this tragic loss. 🙏 — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) June 14, 2020

Sushant Singh Rajput had started his acting career with television shows. He was known for his role in the television serial Pavitra Rishta. He had made his acting debut with Abhishek Kapoor’s film Kai Po Che! Rest In Peace, Sushant Singh Rajput!

