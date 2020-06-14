Coronavirus in India: Live Map

RIP Sushant Singh Rajput: Keerthy Suresh, Dulquer Salmaan and Other South Celebs Shocked to Hear About The Bollywood Actor’s Demise, Offer Condolence On Twitter

Entertainment Team Latestly| Jun 14, 2020 04:32 PM IST
RIP Sushant Singh Rajput: Keerthy Suresh, Dulquer Salmaan and Other South Celebs Shocked to Hear About The Bollywood Actor’s Demise, Offer Condolence On Twitter
Sushant Singh Rajput Passes Away (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Sushant Singh Rajput was one of the most versatile actors of Bollywood. The actor, aged 34, was reportedly found hanging at his Bandra residence today early morning. As per a report in EurAsian, some of his friends were also seen at the actor’s residence when his body was found. Sushant’s suicide news has left everyone devastated. South celebs such as Keerthy Suresh, Nivin Pauly, Dulquer Salmaan and many others have offered condolence on Twitter. Sushant Singh Rajput, Aged 34, Commits Suicide; Twitterati Shocked To Hear About The Death Of Bollywood Actor.

Reports suggest that Sushant Singh Rajput was suffering from clinical depression. The late actor’s friends revealed to Aaj Tak that it was due to depression the actor decided to end his life. No suicide note has been found yet. Malayalam film industry actor Dulquer Salmaan wrote, “Absolutely heartbroken by this news. Not someone I met or knew personally but this really hits you in the gut. So talented and so young. RIP #SushantSinghRajput”. Sushant Singh Rajput Passes Away: Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Anupam Kher and Other Celebs Express Deep Shock (Read Tweets).

Dulquer Salmaan

Nivin Pauly

Keerthy Suresh

Hansika Motwani

Manju Warrier

Kajal Aggarwal

Raashi Khanna

Mahesh Babu

Sushant Singh Rajput had started his acting career with television shows. He was known for his role in the television serial Pavitra Rishta. He had made his acting debut with Abhishek Kapoor’s film Kai Po Che! Rest In Peace, Sushant Singh Rajput!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 14, 2020 04:32 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

Comments
Tags:
Actor Sushant Singh Rajput Keerthy Suresh Nivin Pauly Pavitra Rishta RIP Sushant Singh Rajput Sushant Singh Rajput Sushant Singh Rajput dead Sushant Singh Rajput death Sushant Singh Rajput Dies Sushant Singh Rajput Passed Away Sushant Singh Rajput Suicide
