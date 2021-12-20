Singer-actress Sayaka Kanda who voiced Anna in Disney's Frozen and Kingdom Hearts Japanese version has died after falling out of a hotel window in Sapporo. The late actress falls from the 14th floor of her hotel in Sapporo as per the reports. The police mentioned in their report that she had fallen out of the window of her room on the top floor of the 22-floor hotel. Kangol Kid, Member of the Legendary Hip-Hop Group UTFO, Dies of Cancer at 55.

The 35-Year old was the only child of actor Masaki Kanda and pop singer Seiko Matsuda. Sayaka Kanda made her singing debut in the year 2001. She is famous for her voice work as Kaede Akamatsu in Danganronpa V3: Killing Harmony, Mana Nagase in Idoly Pride etc. Vicente Fernandez, Mexican Music Icon, Dies at 81.

Sayaka Kanda got married to actor Mitsu Murata in 2017 and got divorced in 2019. We mourn the loss of the bright Japanese star Sayaka Kanda. May your soul Rest in Peace!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 20, 2021 01:38 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).