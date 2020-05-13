Snowpiercer Series Review: Critics Are Not Impressed By The TV Adaptation Of The Sci-fi Film

Snowpiercer (Photo Credits: File Image)

If you have watched and loved the Oscar-winning Korean film, Parasite, then you should definitely watch Snowpiercer. The movie, starring Chris Evans, is directed by the same man behind Parasite, Bong Joon-ho and deals with the issue of class-divide as well. Now, a TV series, titled, Snowpiercer based on the film, is all set to stream on Netflix, after making its debut on TNT channel.

Just like the film, the series is also entirely set on a constantly-moving train that inhabits all the remaining humans in a post-apocalyptic world. The show stars Daveed Diggs and Jennifer Connelly in lead roles. The reviews for the science fiction thriller are in and there is a lot to talk about. Let us dive right into it.

"This intriguing TV adaptation lives independently from the movie," CNET noted in their review. "But the TV show is less crude and disturbing. Its violence is less stylized. There's no chatter about how babies taste."

The Hollywood Reporter noted, "Around the fourth or fifth episodes, Snowpiercer begins to take its actual, occasionally propulsive, form and it improves, occasionally dramatically."

They added, "Connelly, after that rough start, becomes the anchor for the entire series."

Variety wrote, "What is new here is the relative dullness of characters’ dialogue and backstories. It’s somewhat grounding that even in the midst of chaos, cataclysm and global reorganization around a bizarre means of conveyance, folks will still speak mainly in cliché; it’s also true enough to life."

Collider wrote, "While Snowpiercer is not necessarily unwatchable, but it’s certainly not easy to remain engaged from episode to episode."

Explaining further, "Unfortunately, for a show which needs to establish itself as an entity existing in the same narrative universe as a very popular sci-fi movie and an equally popular series of graphic novels, this show fails to find the narrative focus it needs to claim its rightful territory in the larger Snowpiercer canon. Without this focus of story for a majority of the season, but rather brief arcs doled out in chapters before culminating in the final two episodes of the season really helping the show gain momentum, Snowpiercer feels like it can run off the rails at any minute."

Watch The Trailer For Snowpiercer TV Series Here:

From the first few reviews, Snowpiercer seems like not a memorable but decent watch. The first trailer for its Netflix premiere dropped on the internet. And, the show, will certainly find more viewers on the streamer.