Chris Evans is America’s sweetheart and the last few years have just made him into a megastar. His turn as Captain America in the Marvel Cinematic Universe created for a legacy that lasted a good part of the last decade and a bunch of films. Defining the first three phases of the MCU with his inspiring take on Steve Rogers aka Captain America, Evans would become synonymous with the role then. His Marvel films have made the most money out of any of his others and are the most popular films of his career. The Gray Man: Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans Are Pitted Against Each Other in This New Footage from Netflix (Watch Video).

However, while Evans is known a lot for his career in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, he has done a bunch of great movies outside of that as well. From really fun-oriented films like Knives Out and Scott Pilgrim vs the World to much more in-depth movies like Snowpiercer, his projects have been a hit. So, to celebrate Chris Evans’ 41st birthday, let’s take a look at five of the actor’s best films outside of the MCU.

Sunshine

Danny Boyle’s science-fiction psychological thriller sees a bunch of astronauts in the year of 2057, go on a deadly mission to reignite the sun and save it from dying. With an ensemble cast of Cillian Murphy, Evans, Michelle Yeoh and more, this is a film packed with some impressive storytelling that is bolstered by Boyle’s amazing direction.

Snowpiercer

A 2013 post-apocalyptic action film, Parasite director Bong Joon-Ho helms this project that is based on a French graphic novel of the same name. The film tells the story of where everything has gone wrong in the world after a climate change experiment, and the few remaining survivors are aboard the Snowpiercer train that travels around the globe. Amidst that, a class system emerges and follows our hero Curtis Everett played by Chris Evans. Chris Evans Birthday: Chris Hemsworth Puts Up a Selfie With Chris Pratt To Hilariously Wish the Marvel Star!

Gifted

Directed by Marc Webb of The Amazing Spider-Man fame, Gifted follows an intellectually advanced child who gets enrolled in a custody battle between her uncle and grandmother. Chris Evans and Mckenna Grace have some really great chemistry in the movie as their relationship is the heart of the film. If you’re in the mood for a good tear jerker, then this is the film for you.

Scott Pilgrim vs the World

Edgar Wright’s film adaptation of the comic book of the same name saw Scott Pilgrim fight the seven deadly exes of his new girlfriend, Ramona Flowers. In a highly stylised and energetic film filled with superhero fights and more, Evans portrays the role of one of the deadly exes and has one of the coolest scenes in the film. Chris Evans Birthday Special: 5 Roles of the Avengers Actor That Are Polar Opposite to Being Captain America (LatestLY Exclusive).

Knives Out

Rian Johnson’s Knives Out was a return to form for Whodunits. Featuring a great cast featuring the likes of Ana de Armas, Chris Evans, Daniel Craig and more, the film is a great murder mystery that focuses on the mysterious death of an extremely wealthy man and his family fighting over his custody. Craig presents himself as a great detective while Evans can clearly be seen enjoying in the role. Chris Evans Birthday: The Best Moments of the Actor as Captain America in the MCU.

With Lightyear coming up this week, we surely are in for another great Chris Evans film. With this, we finish off the list and wish him a very happy birthday.

