Ever since the makers of Radhe Shyam have shared the film’s poster, looks of the lead pair – Prabhas and Pooja Hegde, motion poster, fans have been eagerly looking forward to more updates from this romantic drama. Movie buffs are already impressed with the magical onscreen chemistry of Vikramaditya (Prabhas) and Prerna (Pooja) and now are anxiously waiting for the film’s teaser and trailer. But before that you got to take a look at the picture of Prabhas posing with a swanky Maserati from the sets of Radhe Shyam. Radhe Shyam: Makers Introduce Prabhas As Vikramaditya Ahead Of His Birthday And The Superstar Looks Dapper!

The shooting of Radhe Shyam took place in Hyderabad, Italy and Georgia, but it had to be stalled owing to the coronavirus outbreak and the lockdown imposed in numerous countries across the globe. After relaxations were issued, the team headed to Italy to resume the shooting of Radha Krishna Kumar directorial. A few pictures and videos from the sets of Radhe Shyam hit the internet and fans were amazed to see how the team is busy shooting the film in freezing temperature. The latest one that fans can’t keep calm about is Prabhas’ stylish picture with a Maserati car. Radhe Shyam: Makers Unveil Pooja Hegde’s Look As Prerana in the Prabhas-Starrer on Her Birthday (View Poster).

Prabhas is seen dressed in smart casuals, turtleneck full-sleeved t-shirt paired with checkered trousers. He is all smiles as he poses alongside this luxury vehicle. Fans are going gaga seeing this spectacular picture of Prabhas. Some of the comments shared are ‘Damn ! Handsome Hunk with Maserati’, ‘#Prabhas looks more handsome than Maserati’, ‘Ultra Stylish Look’, ‘Handsome Classy stylish hunk and this classy Car’, and so on.

Prabhas With A Swanky Maserati

Prabhas and Pooja Hegde have wrapped up the Italian schedule of Radhe Shyam. The team will now resume shooting in Hyderabad and this new schedule will reportedly commence from November 6 at Annapurna Studios. Stay tuned for further updates!

