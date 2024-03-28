Aadujeevitham aka The Goat Life, a survival drama based on true incident, directed by Blessy, released in theatres on March 28. The film features Prithviraj Sukumaran in the leading role, along with Amala Paul, Jimmy Jean-Louis, Talib Al Balushi, Rik Aby and KR Gokul in pivotal roles. Produced by Visual Romance, this movie has unfortunately fallen victim to piracy. According to reports, Aadujeevitham has been illegally leaked on torrent sites such as MovieRulz, Tamilrockers, 1337x and Telegram channels in HD format. Aadujeevitham aka The Goat Life Song ‘Hope’: AR Rahman Croons a Soul-Stirring Number for Prithviraj Sukumaran–Blessy’s Survival Drama (Watch Video).

This is not the first time a movie has been leaked online for free watch. Almost every film falls prey to piracy. In the past, many strict actions and restrictions were taken against these sites, but even after getting blocked, the sites bounced back, promoting piracy. This needs severe action by the cyber cell. We do not support piracy of any kind, and we hope there will be stringent action against the pirates here. Aadujeevitham aka The Goat Life Movie: Review, Cast, Plot, Trailer, Release Date – All You Need To Know About Prithviraj Sukumaran–Blessy’s Survival Drama.

Watch The Trailer Of Aadujeevitham Movie Below:

Aadujeevitham recounts the real-life journey of Najeeb, a young man who immigrates from Kerala in the early ’90s in pursuit of opportunities overseas. Talking about this movie, director Blessy had shared, “The Goat Life is the greatest survival adventure ever, simply because something as unbelievable as that actually happened to someone,” reports IANS.

