Ace Filmmaker Mani Ratnam Turns 64 Today! Fans Trend #HappyBirthdayManiRatnam On Twitter

Mani Ratnam is one of the ace filmmakers of Indian Cinema. He has given cinephiles some classic films over the years. He is known to make classic romantic and gangster dramas. Mani Ratnam has won six National Film Awards and in 2002, he was awarded with the Padma Shri and many other prestigious accolades. One just cannot thank him enough for the contributions he has made in the world of cinema. The 64-year-old, who is regarded as one of the greatest Indian filmmakers, had made his directorial debut in 1983 with the film Pallavi Anu Pallavi. But it was three years later that his work became talk of the town. He directed the movie Mouna Ragam, released in 1986, and that established him as a leading filmmaker in Tamil cinema. Mani Ratnam Birthday: From Kamal Haasan’s Nayakan to Dulquer Salmaan’s OK Kanmani, 6 Times Bollywood Looked to the Director’s Amazing Films for Inspiration!

On the occasion of Mani Ratnam’s birthday, fans have flooded the micro-blogging site by sharing some unseen pictures of the ace filmmaker from the sets. They have also shared glimpses of some of his hit films. Along with these pictures and videos, some amazing birthday messages have also been penned by fans using the hashtag #HappyBirthdayManiRatnam. Let’s take a look at the wishes shared by fans for the country’s most loved filmmaker. Mani Ratnam Confirms Ponniyin Selvan Will Be Made In Two Parts!

37 Years 27 Movies 6 National Awards 4 Filmfare 6 State Awards Padmashri Oscar nominations The GEM of Indian Cinema 💎#HappyBirthdayManiRatnam#Maniratnam #MafiaFM pic.twitter.com/UTilCxsRHy — MafiaFM🎤 (@MaafiaFM) June 2, 2020

“A film director, is like an orchestra conductor, is the lord of his domain" #HappyBirthdayManiRatnam pic.twitter.com/r3PqyDCk4C — ArunAshok (@arun661) June 2, 2020

Legendary Guru #ManiRatnam 🙌 - Happy Birthday Sir - ❤ True Inspiration For Filmmakers & Actors 🙏 Waiting For Vintage Magic sir!! 😌#HBDManiRatnam #HappyBirthdayManiRatnam pic.twitter.com/SLuJD5jATu — 𝚁 𝙸 Č 𝙺 𝚈 ☆ (@__riCkyArjun) June 2, 2020

Happiest Birthday the legendary filmmaker @ManiRatnam!! One of the finest film maker in India! Wish you Much love & happiness! Can't wait for #PonniyinSelvan#HappyBirthdayManiRatnam pic.twitter.com/54JlW8E7pH — Arav (@Being_AravindR) June 2, 2020

Nayakan, Roja, Bombay, Dil Se are some of the classics helmed by Mani Ratnam. Now fans are eagerly looking forward to his upcoming project, Ponniyin Selvan, a magnum opus featuring an ensemble cast. Here’s wishing the legend of cine world a very happy birthday and a wonderful year ahead!