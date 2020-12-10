Happy Birthday, Shiva! He is one of the finest actors, mainly known for doing comedy roles, in Tamil Cinema. The actor who has turned a year older today, has done some amazing films in his career and those had not only opened to positive reviews and helped him gain recognition, but they were even a huge success at the box office. Before making his debut as a lead actor, Shiva did supporting roles as well and one among them was in the film 12B that was directed by Jeeva. From Nandanam to Ayyappanum Koshiyum, 8 Times When Prithviraj Sukumaran Underwent Transformation For Movies!

It was in 2007 when Shiva made his debut as a lead actor with the film titled Chennai 600028 and it was a sports comedy. He managed to bag some amazing projects after it and even they commercially successful at the box office. On the occasion of Shiva’s 38th birthday, we list down those five hit films of him that you must watch!

Chennai 600028 – It was through this sports comedy drama that Shiva had bagged his first lead role along with ten other debut actors. Marking Venkat Prabhu’s directorial debut, this Tamil film received critical acclaim and emerged a surprise sleeper hit.

Saroja – Shiva and Venkat Prabhu teamed up once again and this time it was for a thriller. It had not only opened to positive reviews, but also managed to emerge as a successful commercial film at the box office.

Thamizh Padam – Shiva, who is known for doing comedy roles, featured in the lead in this full-length parody of contemporary Tamil cinema. This was another successful project in his kitty.

Sonna Puriyathu – Shiva portrayed the role of a dubbing artist in debutant Krishnan Jayaraj’s film. Although it had an average success at the box office, the lead actor’s performance was widely praised.

Tamizh Padam 2 – It is a sequel to the blockbsuter Thamizh Padam in which Shiva is seen in multiple roles. He essays the role of a cop and also of a dancer in 300 BC.

These are the hit projects in which Shiva was featured as the lead actor and movie buffs who haven’t yet watched these films, must definitely watch it. Here’s wishing the Kollywood hero a very happy birthday and many more successful projects!

