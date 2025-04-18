Tamil actor Shriram Natarajan, also known as Sri, recently shocked everyone after posting a series of bizarre and explicit updates on social media. The Maanagaram actor surprised fans with his blonde look in his Instagram posts. He also appeared to have undergone a major physical transformation, with fans commenting that he looked unrecognisable. Expressing concern about his condition, netizens urged him to seek counselling or reach out to his industry contacts for help. Amid all this, filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj has stepped in to help and shared that Sri is already receiving medical care. Tamil Actor Sri Shocks Fans With Disturbing Transformation Videos on Instagram, Sparks Health Concerns.

Lokesh Kanagaraj Rescues Actor Sri

Taking to his X (formerly Twitter) handle on Friday, Lokesh Kanagaraj issued an official statement regarding Sri's condition, revealing that the actor is currently receiving medical help. He requested everyone to respect his privacy. While the LCU fame did not reveal what exactly Sri is being treated for, he shared that the doctors have advised him to stay off social media for a while.

Lokesh Kanagaraj Shares Update on Sri

He wrote,"We would like to inform all well wishers, friends and members of the media that Actor Shriram is under expert medical care and is currently taking some time off social media following his doctor's advice. We kindly request everyone for his need for privacy as he focuses on his recovery and well being." Lokesh further requested that media platforms, both online and offline to remove any objectionable content posted about Sri based on his current condition and respect his personal space as he focuses on recovery. The explicit videos have now been deleted from Sri's social media handle. ‘Coolie’ Release Date: Rajinikanth and Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Actioner Locks Independence Day 2025 – Check New Poster.

Actor Sri’s Instagram Post

For the unversed, Sri made his acting debut with Lokesh Kanagaraj's directorial debut, Maanagaram, in 2017. The Tamil action thriller also starred Sundeep Kishan and Regina Cassandra in lead roles.

