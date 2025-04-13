Tamil actor Sri, also known as Sriram Natarajan, has left his fans deeply concerned after posting unsettling videos and photos on Instagram, showing a drastic physical transformation. The actor, known for his roles in Tamil cinema, appears alarmingly thin, with his bones visibly protruding, sparking widespread worry about his health. Many fans are questioning whether he is facing addiction issues, battling depression, or undergoing severe health struggles. Fans have urged those close to him, including director Lokesh Kanagaraj, to check on his well-being. Sri, who was last seen in the 2023 film "Irugapatru," has maintained a low profile since his breakthrough in "Maanagaram" but now faces speculation over his physical and mental state. Vijay Gets ‘Y’ Category Security Cover: Tamil Actor-Politician and TVK President To Be Guarded by CRPF.

