Tollywood superstar Nagarjuna took to social media to share the exciting news of his younger son Akhil Akkineni's engagement to Zainab Ravdjee. Akhil and Zainab got engaged in a private ceremony held at the Akkineni residence in Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad. This marks the start of a new chapter for the couple. Akhil Akkineni is the younger son of Tollwyood superstar Nagarjuna and actress Amala, and he is the brother of actor Naga Chaitanya. As a lead actor, he started his journey in films in 2015 with the film Akhil. He went on to star in films like Hello, Mr Majnu, Most Eligible Bachelor, Agent, and more. Akhil's fiancé, Zainab Ravdjee, hails from a prominent business family. She is the daughter of well-known industrialist Zulfi Ravdjee. She is an established painter, blogger, and perfumer, and she has also dabbled in acting. She made an appearance in MF Hussain's Meenaxi: A Tale of Three Cities.

An ecstatic Nagarjuna was the first to make the announcement. In his post, he writes, “We are thrilled to announce the engagement of our son, Akhil Akkeni, to our daughter-in-law to be Zainab Ravdjee! We couldn't be happier to welcome Zainab into our family. Please join us to congratulate the young couple and wish them a lifetime filled with love, joy, and your countless blessings.”

Nagarjuna Announces Akhil Akkineni’s Engagement to Zainab Ravdjee

We are thrilled to announce the engagement of our son, @AkhilAkkineni8, to our daughter in law to be Zainab Ravdjee! We couldn't be happier to welcome Zainab into our family. Please join us to congratulate the young couple and wish them a lifetime filled with love, joy, and… pic.twitter.com/5KM7BU00bz — Nagarjuna Akkineni (@iamnagarjuna) November 26, 2024

Akhil too took to social media to express his joy with a social media post and happy pictures of the couple together. In his post, he shares, “Found my forever. Happy to announce that Zainab Ravdjee and I are happily engaged.”

Akhil Akkineni Announces He Is Engaged to Zainab Ravdjee

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Akhil Akkineni (@akkineniakhil)

The announcements were met with an outpour of joy, excitement, and love from well-wishers, fans, followers of the actors, and from industry peers. While they are being showered with love, the posts and announcements have also sparked speculation, with many wanting to know the age difference between Akhil and Zainab. Search engines are buzzing with the keywords ‘Akhil Akkineni Age,’ ‘Zainab Ravdjee Age,’ and ‘Age Difference between Akhil Akkineni and Zainab Ravdjee.’ So, is there an age gap between them?

Akhil Akkineni Age

Akhil Akkineni was born in San Jose, California, United States. He was raised in Hyderabad, India. He was born on April 8, 1994, and he is 30 years old.

Zainab Ravdjee Age

Zainab Ravdjee is an accomplished artist with roots in India, Dubai, and London. She is 39 years old.

Akhil Akkineni and Zainab Ravdjee Age Difference

With Akhil being 30 years old and Zainab 39, there is a 9-year age gap between the couple. The couple proves that love in its true essence has no boundaries and is pure.

Earlier this year, Nagarjuna had announced the engagement of his elder son and actor Naga Chaitanya to actress Sobhita Dhulipala. According to reports, the couple is set to tie the knot on December 4. With two back-to-back weddings, the Akkineni family is gearing up for major celebrations and happy times ahead!

