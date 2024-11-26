The celebrations at the Akkineni household continued as the family announced the happy news of Akhil Akkineni's engagement today. Taking to his social media handle on Tuesday (November 26) evening, Nagarjuna Akkineni shared that his younger son got engaged to Zainab Ravdjee. Sharing a dreamy picture of Akhil and his daughter-in-law, the Telugu star wrote, "We couldn't be happier to welcome Zainab into our family. Please join us to congratulate the young couple and wish them a lifetime filled with love, joy, and your countless blessings." Akhil Akkineni Gets Engaged to Zainab Ravdjee; Nagarjuna Akkineni Shares the Delightful News on Social Media and Says ‘We Couldn’t Be Happier’ (View Post).

Akhil Akkineni and Zainab Ravdjee's engagement ceremony took place in an intimate gathering with only close family members present. Akhil also shared about the new step in his personal life and shared a few pictures with his partner from the ceremony. He captioned his post, "Found my forever. Happy to announce that Zainab Ravdjee and I are happily engaged." The couple could be seen completely in love as they posed for the pictures. For their special day, Akhil and Zainab twinned in white ensembles.

Zainab Ravdjee is an artist who has spent most of her life in India, Dubai, and London. The 27-year-old is popular for her abstract paintings, which have featured in several prestigious exhibitions, including the 'Reflections' held in Hyderabad. Despite connections with the Akkineni family, Zainab continues to follow her passion and make a name for herself in the specific field. She likes to maintain a low profile and stay away from all the media attention. Upon searching her on Instagram, we could only find freshly created fake accounts trying to impersonate her.

We are thrilled to announce the engagement of our son, @AkhilAkkineni8, to our daughter in law to be Zainab Ravdjee! We couldn't be happier to welcome Zainab into our family. Please join us to congratulate the young couple and wish them a lifetime filled with love, joy, and… pic.twitter.com/5KM7BU00bz — Nagarjuna Akkineni (@iamnagarjuna) November 26, 2024

Zainab is the daughter of Zulfi Ravdjee, a pioneer in the construction industry with over 30 years of experience. Zainab's brother, Zain Ravdjee, is the chairman and MD of ZR Renewable Energy Pvt Ltd. Will Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala Have a Big Fat Indian Wedding? Nagarjuna Akkineni Spills the Beans.

So, what makes Akhil Akkineni's engagement news with Zainab Ravdjee so exciting? For the uninformed, the Most Eligible Bachelor actor's elder brother, Naga Chaitanya, is all set to get married to Sobhita Dhulipala on December 4 at the Annapurna Studios in Hyderabad. The studio was established by Naga Chaitanya's grandfather, legendary actor-producer Akkineni Nageswara Rao (ANR).

