Akhil Akkineni, son of actors Nagarjuna and Amala, had made his debut as a child artist in the world of cinema in the year 1995. It was in 2015 when Akhil had bagged his first lead role in the film directed by VV Vinayak. The actor did a few films after it and is now all set to join hands with Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy director Surender Reddy. This is the first time that Akhil and Surender would be collaborating for a film. Mr Majnu: Hindi Dubbed Version of Akhil Akkineni's Telugu Film Crosses 100 Million Views on YouTube.

Surender Reddy had made his directorial debut with the movie Athanokkade that featured Nandamuri Kalyan Ram in the lead. His other notable works include Athidhi, Kick, Kick 2, Dhruva, among others. Megastar Chiranjeevi starrer Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy that released in 2019 was his last directorial project. About the latest project that is tentatively titled as #Akhil5, the makers only shared key info. Akhil, who is excited to work with the popular filmmaker, tweeted, “It’s time ! Announcing my next with @DirSurender and @AnilSunkara1. This one is extremely special to me. Fully pumped to start soon. Energy all the way @AKentsOfficial @S2C_Offl #Akhil5”. Most Eligible Bachelor New Poster: Pooja Hegde and Akhil Akkineni Give Us a Glimpse Of Their Quarantine Life From Their Romantic Drama.

#Akhil5

It’s time ! Announcing my next with @DirSurender and @AnilSunkara1. This one is extremely special to me 🙏🏻. Fully pumped to start soon. Energy all the way 💪🏻 @AKentsOfficial @S2C_Offl #Akhil5 pic.twitter.com/fCF25tR3qJ — Akhil Akkineni (@AkhilAkkineni8) September 9, 2020

Meanwhile, Akhil Akkineni’s film Most Eligible Bachelor that also stars Pooja Hegde, was scheduled to be released during the time of summer this year. However, it had to be pushed back owing to ongoing global crisis.

