Telugu actor Akhil Akkineni is sure on a record-busting spree online. The Hindi dubbed version of his film "Mr. Majnu" has crossed 100 million views on YouTube. The film premiered on July 4 on the video-hosting site. The dubbed version has garnered 101,188,137 views at the time of publishing. Most Eligible Bachelor New Poster: Pooja Hegde and Akhil Akkineni Give Us a Glimpse Of Their Quarantine Life From Their Romantic Drama (View Pic).

In the 2019 release, Akhil plays a charming ladies' man, who is determined to win the love of a Miss Goody-Two-Shoes despite the odds. The film also stars Nidhhi Agerwal and is directed by Venky Atluri. Nidhhi Agerwal Gets Nostalgic As Puri Jagannadh’s Telugu Blockbuster iSmart Shankar Turns a Year Old.

Check Out The Movie Here:

Akhil currently waiting for the release of his new film "Most Eligible Bachelor", which is slated for the year 2021.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 06, 2020 07:54 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).