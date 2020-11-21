Allu Arjun and his wife Allu Sneha Reddy are blessed with two adorable kids, Ayaan (son) and Arha (daughter). The couple’s baby girl celebrates her fourth birthday today and no matter what, it was obvious that the parents would turn into a special one. Daddy dearest Allu Arjun shared a series of post on social media wishing his baby girl and one of the posts revealed the super-special gift that he has given his daughter. Allu Arjun’s Baby Girl Arha Lip-Syncs Butta Bomma Song from Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo and She Is Irresistibly Cute!

Allu Arjun gifted Arha not only her favourite toys from a multinational toy retailer, but he has also bought his daughter her own horse. The father and daughter duo can be seen all smiles as the little munchkin enjoys a horse ride. While sharing this heartwarming pic, he captioned it as, “Small Surprise in the morning for the bday baby”. In another post, he wrote, “Many many happy returns of the day to my Arha. Thank you for the infinite cuteness and joy that you give me. Wishing you a wonderful birthday my little angel. #alluarha”. Let’s take a look at the pictures below from Arha’s special day!

On the occasion of Arha’s birthday, Allu Arjun also shot a special song cover with his little one. The lovely couple recreated the special song "Anjali Anjali" and in this three-minute long video, the birthday girl can be seen having fun with her brother and other friends. The song has been composed by the maestro Ilaiyaraaja.

Here’s wishing the cutest Allu Arha a very happy birthday and a wonderful year ahead! We just cannot wait to see pictures from the intimate family gathering on this special day.

