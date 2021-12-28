Actress Amala Paul, who is well known in both the Tamil and the Malayalam film industries, has received the prestigious Golden Visa offered by the UAE. The actress took to social media on Tuesday to make the announcement. She said, "They say go for Gold, and for gold I went! Received UAE's Golden Visa today. Feeling absolutely fantastic. Thank you to everyone that made this happen." Dulquer Salmaan Receives UAE’s Golden Visa; Actor Feels Privileged and Honoured.

Amala Paul is the latest in a long list of film celebrities who have been granted the Golden Visa. Prior to Amala Paul, several actors including Mammootty, Mohanlal, Tovino Thomas, Parthiepan and Shah Rukh Khan have received it. Mammootty, Mohanlal Receive UAE’s Golden Visa; Shah Rukh Khan, Sanjay Dutt Were Previous Recipients.

Check Out Amala Paul's Instagram Post Below:

The UAE Golden Visa is a long-term residence visa system, extending from five to 10 years, and is automatically renewed. It is granted to achievers from various fields, professionals, investors and those with promising abilities.

