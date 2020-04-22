Amala Paul Spills the Beans about Her Second Marriage Photos with Bhavinder Singh That Went Viral

Amala Paul (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Amala Paul is one the most popular actresses down south who has worked in Malayalam, Tamil and Telugu films as well. It was in mid-March when pictures of Amala’s ‘secret wedding’ with beau Bhavinder Singh hit the internet. One of the pictures from the wedding was also shared by the latter and it did not take much time for it go viral. Many other pics from the ‘secret wedding’ went viral, but Amala did not make any official announcement about her second marriage. In an recent interview, Amala Paul has spilled the beans over the leaked pictures with Bhavinder Singh. Amala Paul Gets Married to Bhavinder Singh Amid Coronavirus Outbreak? Pics from Malayalam Actress’ Wedding Go Viral.

In an interview to a Telugu daily when Amala Paul was asked about her second marriage pics that went viral across social media platforms, she was quoted as saying, “My wedding has some more time to happen. I am currently busy with films. Once they are done, I will announce about my wedding. I spoke about my love. So I will speak about my wedding too. So till then, don't spread rumours on my weddings. I will announce it when the time comes,” reports IBT. Amala Paul-Bhavinder Singh's Marriage In Trouble? Actress' Latest Instagram Posts Hint So! (View Pics).

Amala Paul was earlier married to director AL Vijay. The duo who met on the sets of Deiva Thirumagal, tied the knot in June 2014. However, their marriage hardly lasted for three years and the duo got divorced in February 2017. On the work front, Amala has four intriguing projects in her kitty – Adho Andha Paravai Pola, Aadujeevitham, Cadaver and Lust Stories remake.