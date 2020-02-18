Andhadhun's Telugu Remake To Have Bheeshma Actor Nithiin in the Lead?

Nithiin, Andhadhun poster (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Ayushmann Khurrana's dark thriller, Andhadhun just hit the right chords. The critics as well as fans cannot stop praising the masterpiece created by Sriram Raghavan, that also stars Tabu and Radhika Apte in lead. The movie bagged many accolades on various platforms. The talks of the south remake are on. The latest we get to hear is the Telugu remake of the film, that might star Tollywood actor, Nithiin. Bheeshma Trailer: Nithiin and Rashmika Mandanna's Film Looks Like Your Typical Masala Potboiler (Watch Video).

As per the report published in pinkvilla.com, Nithiin is the choice for this rehash. In fact, the rights are also been reportedly bought at Rs 3.5 crore by Shrest Movies, which is Nithiin's home production. Of course, it won't be surprising if the star chooses to bag the lead role in his own production for who would let go of an interesting role like that of Ayushmann's. However, filmmakers, or anyone associated to the original film have not confirmed this news yet.

On the other hand, Nithiin will be soon seen in a Telugu film titled as Bheeshma, that also stars Rashmika Mandanna. The trailer of the film recently hit the internet and it screamed 'commercial potboiler.' However, Nithiin's fans are super excited to see his romantic and rugged side in this film, so the hype of the flick is way too high amongst them. It will be interesting to see if he changes his film choice to commercial rom-com to a thriller like Andhadhun next.