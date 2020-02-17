Bheeshma Trailer: Nithiin and Rashmika Mandanna's Film Looks Like Your Typical Masala Potboiler (Watch Video)

Bheeshma Trailer (Photo Credits: YouTube)

A new trailer for the upcoming Telugu film, Bheeshma, has dropped on the internet. At the end of this new footage, our hero, Nithiin, says "If you touch me, I poke you, and if you poke me, I scratch you." And the mediocre quality of this dialogue should be enough to give you a hint about the rest of the film. Singles Anthem: Nithiin and Rashmika Mandanna Starrer Bheeshma's Upbeat Track Is a Perfect Treat for All the Singles Out There (Watch Video).

Featuring Rashmika Mandanna as the female lead, Bheeshma trailer begins as if promoting a romantic comedy, where we have a casanova hero leading the show. Things turn dark soon enough, with a devious villain and hero getting a purpose in life. There are slow-motion action sequences which ooze swagger. All in all, Bheeshma looks like a typical Telugu potboiler. The movie is directed by Venky Kudumula. Bheeshma Actor Nithiin and Shalini Get Engaged! (View Pics).

Watch The Trailer of Bheeshma Here:

Talking about his decision to do Bheeshma, Nitiin had said in an interview, "I had tried to do different kinds of movies - a screenplay-based story (Lie), a love story (Chal Mohan Ranga) and a family drama (Srinivasa Kalyanam) but they didn’t click. That was then Naga Vamsi and director Venky Kudumula approached me with this story of ‘Bheeshma’ which I felt has right ‘meter’ that I have been looking for. Since Naga Vamsi is of my age group and similar tastes we have struck a bond," Rashmika Mandanna Reveals Thalapathy Vijay Is Her Childhood Crush, Hearing This We Bet Fans Can't Wait to See Them Work Together.

The trailer of Bheeshma shows that the plight of farmers and organic farming will bring the conflict in the story. Talking about it, Madana has said, "We all know about the plight of farmers today. They are victims of indebtedness and are unable to give proper education to their children. Bheeshma does refer to real issues. The film is primarily an entertainer in which organic farming is a part of the narration. It's implicit rather than explicit. That's what I understood at the time of dubbing for the movie. Farming is a delicate issue, which the film deals within a way the audience can appreciate."

Bheeshma will open in theatres on February 21. The movie has been cleared by the CBFC without any cuts, giving it a U certificate. The movie has a runtime of 2 hours 20 minutes.